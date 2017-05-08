Six things to watch as Senate takes up GOP health care bill

The House may have finally passed its Affordable Care Act overhaul this week, but the real work is just beginning as the GOP’s legislation heads to the Senate.

“We’re going to get this passed through the Senate,” Trump said Thursday. “I’m so confident.”

When that will happen is anybody’s guess, as is what will come of Speaker Paul Ryan’s American Health Care Act.

As many as a dozen senators, including Texas Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, are reportedly part of a working group that will draft an Obamacare replacement.

On Friday, Cornyn, the majority whip, dismissed as “fake news” reports that the Senate plans to start from scratch.

Senate Republicans can afford to lose just two GOP members on the bill. With many senators already expressing concerns about the House measure, expect big changes.

Here are some of the issues healthy policy experts say they’re watching.

Medicaid

What happens to the House’s plan to overhaul Medicaid spending may be the most critical issue, says Molly Reynolds, a fellow in Governance Studies with the left-leaning Brookings Institution.

The House bill proposes slashing $880 billion from Medicaid, which could lead to millions being uninsured; phases the increased funding for states that expanded Medicaid and moves to a block grant or per-capita model.

Republicans say it’s a much-needed tightening of the federal belt, but Democrats say the proposed cuts would fund planned tax breaks for the rich.

“The bigger underlying substance of the bill is this question: Did we cut Medicaid in exchange for cutting taxes?” Reynolds said.

Senators are divided on the Medicaid issue, especially some from states that opted to expand the program under the Affordable Care Act. Nine of those Republicans are up for re-election in 2020, The Hill notes.

Some, such as Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, have already sounded the alarm. The House proposal “does not do enough to protect Ohio’s Medicaid population,” Portman said this week.

Obamacare protections

One of the biggest controversies surrounding the House bill dealt with amendments that would allow states to opt out of Obamacare regulations prohibiting insurers from charging the sick more than the healthy, as well as the 10 essential health benefits they must cover.

“There will be people genuinely concerned from their constituents’ point of view that even though people did the wordsmithing that pre-existing is covered, it really isn’t,” said Stephen Love, CEO of the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council.

Dan Mendelson, CEO of consulting firm Avalere Health, predicts that, along with Medicaid, questions over pre-existing condition protections will dominate Senate negotiations.

“The House bill leaves vast uncertainty for individuals with pre-existing conditions. You really don’t know whether or not you’ll be able to buy a reasonably priced insurance policy,” he said. “There’s going to be a real focus on that.”

Tax credits

The House measure would offer flat, refundable age-based credits ranging from $2,000 to $4,000 to help pay for health care costs.

But the proposal has taken fire from all sides. Some conservatives, such as Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, say it amounts to a new entitlement program, while Democrats and some moderate Republicans worry the aid isn’t enough.

Studies of the House measure indicate the credits could result in the working poor or pre-Medicare populations seeing their current federal subsidies drop by thousands.

The AARP is worried that, if states allow insurers to charge people with pre-existing conditions or the elderly more than under current law, older Americans could be hit with a triple whammy.

“Those are the issues we fought for during the construction of the ACA as critical to making sure people have affordability,” said David Certner, the AARP’s legislative counsel.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has also indicated concerns with the House proposal’s effect on older, low-income people in rural areas.

Planned Parenthood

The American Health Care Act partially defunds Planned Parenthood for one year by blocking its Medicaid reimbursements.

The AHCA provision lasts just one year, Kaiser Health News reports, because defunding could cost the federal government more in the long run, if women who now receive birth control become pregnant and qualify for Medicaid.

While that’s generally an easy vote for Republicans, a few GOP senators, including Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, have vowed to oppose it.

“Taxpayer dollars should not be used to pay for abortions, but I will not vote to deny Alaskans access to the health services that Planned Parenthood provides,” she said in February, according to The Hill.

The rules

Lawmakers are using a process called budget reconciliation to dismantle Obamacare, which means the legislation is subject to the so-called “Byrd rule,” named for the late West Virginia Sen. Robert Byrd.

The rule governs what lawmakers can and can’t do under reconciliation, which must be focused on spending — not policymaking.

If the Senate parliamentarian decides a portion of a bill runs afoul of the Byrd rule, it could be nixed. And that could immediately take out some of the House bill’s most controversial components.

“There are a bunch of things Republicans want to do, but can’t in reconciliation,” said Dr. Tevi Troy, CEO of the American Health Policy Institute.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, is already predicting major parts of the House bill, namely the amendment allowing states to opt out of certain pre-existing condition protections, will die in the Senate due to the rule.

So is the AARP, which blasted the House measure as harmful to its members, in particular, who could see federal subsidies fall and health care costs rise as the House bill could raise the cap on what insurers can charge older Americans.

Throughout the House negotiation, many GOP lawmakers complained that the Byrd rule was preventing them from doing more to repeal Obamacare.

As Arlington Rep. Joe Barton, a Republican, put it: “The Byrd rule was put in place by Senator Byrd to give the bird to the House.”

But Cornyn dismissed concerns over the parliamentary hurdle in an interview with CNN this week.

“If the House bill doesn’t pass the Byrd rule, than we can modify it in the Senate and try to work out the differences” in a compromise measure, he said. “That’s really the way legislation is supposed to work.”

Cruz has floated the possibility of Vice President Mike Pence using his gavel to overrule the parliamentarian, if necessary.

But Troy isn’t sure the Senate will back the idea. “There are a lot of traditions in the Senate that people have been loath to change,” he said.

Timeline

With House GOP members facing the heat for what Democrats say was a rushed process, the Senate could take its time with crafting a new health care law.

Cornyn told multiple outlets that “there is no timeline” for when the Senate will pass legislation. “When we get 51 senators, we’ll vote.”

White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted Trump isn’t pushing a timeline, either. “The president’s focused on getting it right, not getting it fast,” she said Friday.

Dallas Morning News writer Todd J. Gillman contributed to this report.