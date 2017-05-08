Police: NH store owner and employee busted by their own surveillance cameras

SALEM, New Hampshire — Police say the owner of a Salem convenience store and one of his employees were filmed by their own security cameras vandalizing tires on cars parked in a lot outside the business.

Police said Yogesh Patel, 36, owner of M&N Borderline Discount at 540 South Broadway, called police around 8:37 p.m. Friday to report multiple cars parked illegally in front of his store. Upon arrival, officers reported finding 10 cars parked in the lot, each with one or more flat tires.

According to police, Patel and a store employee identified as Deepakkumar Patel, 43, first called police about the cars, then went outside the store and drilled holes in more than 20 tires.

Police reported recovering video surveillance footage from the store showing the men vandalizing the cars, and the drill they allegedly used to puncture the tires.

The two were arrested and charged with falsifying physical evidence and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief in excess of $1,500. They were released on $5,000 cash bail and are scheduled to be arraigned in 10th Circuit Court in Salem June 28.

