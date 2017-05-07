Risk for major flooding in northern Maine passes

BANGOR, Maine — Though some minor flooding is occurring in northern Aroostook County, the risk for major problems has passed thanks to a break in the rain, the National Weather Service said Sunday afternoon.

As of mid afternoon, a flood advisory remained in effect for the region. Meteorologist Maureen Hastings of the weather service’s Caribou Office said, however, that the advisory would be reassessed late Sunday afternoon.

Locations that experienced minor flooding include Eagle Lake, Portage, Portage Lake, Cross Lake, Fish River Lake, Madawaska Lake, Wallagrass, Sinclair, Soldier Pond and St. Agatha, according to the advisory.

Hastings said that lake and pond levels resulted in water approaching some camps and roads but that no problems had been reported.

Down East Maine was under a flood watch until midnight Saturday, but as of 4 p.m. no flooding had been reported and the watch for that region was lifted.

Any minor flooding that is still ongoing will persist through the

Sunday and then may abate somewhat overnight, Hastings said. She said, however, that additional flooding was possible Monday due to increasing runoff from a quarter inch to a half inch of rain expected to fall Sunday night into Monday morning.