Police: Former Mainer accused of killing dog on video is found dead

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina — An ex-soldier with ties to Maine facing charges in North Carolina of videotaping the shooting and killing of a dog last month has died, and police are are investigating her death as a suicide.

The body of Marinna Rollins, 23, of Windham was found around 3 a.m. Sunday morning at her Fayetteville residence, according to CBS station WNCN.

Rollins and Jarren Heng, 25, were charged in April after a videotape surfaced on Facebook showing the couple shooting their dog and laughing. They faced charges of cruelty to animals and conspiracy.

The dog was shot five times.