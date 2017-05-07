Police: Former Mainer accused of killing dog on video is found dead

Marinna Rollins
Cumberland County, NC Sheriff's Office
Marinna Rollins
By CBS 13
Posted May 07, 2017, at 6:23 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina — An ex-soldier with ties to Maine facing charges in North Carolina of videotaping the shooting and killing of a dog last month has died, and police are are investigating her death as a suicide.

The body of Marinna Rollins, 23, of Windham was found around 3 a.m. Sunday morning at her Fayetteville residence, according to CBS station WNCN.

The dog was shot five times.

