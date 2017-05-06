Red Sox erupt early in rout of Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Chris Young homered twice while Xander Bogaerts and Andrew Benintendi each had three hits as the Boston Red Sox used an eight-run second inning to cruise to an 11-1 victory against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

Sandy Leon had three hits, including a late home run, as Boston finally supplied Rick Porcello with some run support in scoring a season high in runs and posting 16 hits.

Porcello (2-4) settled in and pitched seven innings with one run and seven hits allowed. The only run Porcello surrendered was a solo homer by Robbie Grossman leading off the third inning. He struck out six batters.

The Red Sox had scored nine total runs of support for Porcello’s first six starts. They hadn’t scored any runs while the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner was in the game in his last four outings.

Minnesota’s Nick Tepesch (0-1) was making his first appearance in the majors since June 24 for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tepesch hadn’t appeared in a game of any kind since starting for Triple-A Rochester on April 20.

The right-hander was filling a spot in the rotation left open when rookie Adalberto Mejia was optioned to Triple-A. Tepesch only lasted 1 2/3 innings, giving up seven runs — one earned — and five hits.

Tepesch might have had a better outcome, but shortstop Jorge Polanco committed an error with two outs in the second inning.

Young had the first of his two homers with two outs in the inning and Leon singled. But Polanco couldn’t handle a ball hit by Josh Rutledge as he tried to decide whether to go to first or second base for the final out of the inning.

Tepesch unraveled from there. Mookie Betts walked, Dustin Pedroia cleared the bases with a three-run double, Bogaerts singled and Benintendi drove in two runs with a double. Drew Rucinski came on in relief of Tepesch and two more runs scored.

Porcello wouldn’t allow Minnesota any momentum to get back in the game. He allowed a hit in six of his seven innings, but the Twins were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

NOTES: Boston LHP David Price could be nearing a rehab assignment as he tries to return from a left elbow strain. Manager John Farrell said Price would throw another four-inning simulated game on Tuesday. Afterward, Price could make a minor league rehab start with the plan to make at least three rehab starts and possibly return to the Red Sox by the end of May. … Minnesota 2B Brian Dozier missed Saturday’s game after spraining his ankle on Friday. Manager Paul Molitor said Dozier is likely to be held out on Sunday as well. … Twins CF Byron Buxton missed his second straight game after colliding with the wall in center field on Thursday. … Farrell altered his lineup looking for a spark, putting Mookie Betts at leadoff for the first time this season followed by Dustin Pedroia, Xander Bogaerts, Andrew Benintendi and Hanley Ramirez. It was Benintendi’s first game at the cleanup hitter. … Boston will send LHP Chris Sale (2-2, 1.38 ERA) to the mound for Sunday’s series finale against Minnesota RHP Ervin Santana (5-0, 0.66).