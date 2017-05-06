Sunshine expected to break through the rain Sunday

BANGOR, Maine — Sunshine could break through the clouds for a short time Sunday before more rain moves into the state as darkness falls, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou and Gray.

Temperatures Sunday were expected to be in the mid-50s along the coast and the low 60s inland.

In the meantime, Down East Maine remained under a flood watch until midnight Saturday but as of 4 p.m. no flooding had been reported in Maine.

By 2 p.m. Saturday, just over 2 inches of rain had fallen on Calais and Bar Harbor, the highest amounts in Washington and Hancock counties. Another 1 to 2 inches was expected Down East before sunset, when rain was expected to taper off, Tim Duda, a meteorologist in Caribou said.

Far less rain fell in the Bangor area, Aroostook County and southern Maine, he said Saturday afternoon. Bangor received a little more than half an inch of rain and Caribou and the St. John Valley got half that much.

In southern Maine, rain had tapered off by 4 p.m. with no significant totals reported, Michael Sempa, meteorologist in Gray said.

A cold front was expected to move in Sunday night bringing rain to the entire state through Wednesday.

Meteorologists in Caribou and Gray that gray skies most likely would cover the entire state through the end of the week.