Gorham man accused of sexaully assaulting, photographing 10-year-old

PORTLAND, Maine — A Gorham man has been charged in U.S. District Court with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Christopher Shepard allegedly took sexually explicit photos of a 10-year-old female and shared them on the Internet.

Shepard was arrested Wednesday. He made his first appearance in federal court in Portland the same day.

He is being held without bail temporarily. A hearing is scheduled to be held Monday to determine under what conditions, if any, bail may be posted.

Shepard was not asked to enter pleas to the charges because he has not yet been indicted by a federal grand jury.

He allegedly took sexually explicit photos of the girl on Feb. 19 and 20, when she spent the night at Shephard’s home.

Shepard also has been charged in state court with gross sexual assault, a Class A crime, that was reported to police last month, according to court documents. Information on when he is expected to appear at the Cumberland County Courthouse was not available Saturday.

If convicted, Shepard faces between 15 and 30 years in federal prison on the child exploitation charges and up to 30 years in state prison on the gross sexual assault charge.

To reach a sexual assault advocate, call the Statewide Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Line at 800-871-7741, TTY 888-458-5599. This free and confidential 24-hour service is accessible from anywhere in Maine. Calls are automatically routed to the closest sexual violence service provider.