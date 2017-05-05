UMaine quarterback earns one-day tryout with Buffalo Bills

University of Maine quarterback Dan Collins, a third-team All-Colonial Athletic Association selection last fall, will attend a one-day rookie tryout camp with the National Football League’s Buffalo Bills on May 11.
Bills starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor ranked just 25th in the the league in passing yards this past season as Buffalo went 7-9. He threw for 3,023 yards.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Collins completed 166 of 318 passes (52.2 percent) for 2,375 yards and 18 touchdowns last fall as the Black Bears went 6-5 overall, 5-3 in the CAA.
He was second in the CAA in passing yards per game (215.9) and touchdown passes, third in total offense (221) and fifth in pass efficiency (123.6).
During “Pro Day” testing in March, when pro scouts put potential draft picks and free agents through a number of drills in Orono, Collins clocked a time of 4.81 in the 40-yard dash. His broad jump was 9 feet, 9 inches, and his vertical jump was 32 1/2 inches.
The native of Williamstown, New Jersey, ranked 85th among 138 draft eligible quarterbacks by Frank Cooney’s college football draft analysis on the The Sports Xchange website, concluded his University of Maine career completing 382 of 734 passes (52 percent) for 4,860 yards and 33 touchdowns. He was intercepted 28 times.
“Danny obviously had his best year at Maine with help from coach (offensive coordinator Liam Coen) and the new offense,” said UMaine head coach Joe Harasymiak. “He has a good arm and he really put it together. He had a great season.”
Harasymiak noted that there were a few games Collins would have liked to have had back but he noted that, “We wouldn’t have won as many games as we did without Dan. Hopefully, he’ll show the Bills what he can do and will be accurate. And we’ll hear some good news.”