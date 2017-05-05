UMaine baseball team to battle rain, Retrievers

Posted May 05, 2017, at 8:53 p.m.

College Baseball

MAINE vs. UMBC

Time, site: Saturday, 3 p.m. (tentative); Sunday noon; Mahaney Diamond, Orono, Maine

Records: UMaine 16-23 (3-9 America East); UMBC 17-18 (9-6)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 43-11, UMBC 1-0 on May 25, 2016

Key players: Maine — C Chris Bec (.363-1 homer-20 runs batted in, 15 doubles, 12 stolen bases), SS Jeremy Pena (.283-2-22), DH Jonathan Bennett (.265-1-21), RF Tyler Schwanz (.253-4-23), 1B Hernen Sardinas (.245-1-16, 13 doubles), 2B Caleb Kerbs (.240-2-19); UMBC — RF Collin Stack (.357-0-18), C Hunter Dolshun (.324-5-25), CF Andrew Casali (.319-0-13, 14 doubles, 10 sbs), DH Jamie Switalski (.312-4-24), 3B Christian Torres (.308-0-21), SS Mitchell Carroll (.277-0-14)

Pitching matchups: UMaine: RH Justin Courtney (4-4, 3.90 ERA), RH Nick Silva (1-2, 5.70), RH Jonah Normandeau (1-5, 4.64); UMBC: RHP Matt Chanin (3-4, 4.40), RH Jacob Christian (3-2, 6.29), RH Mitchell Wilson (4-2, 6.40)

Game notes: The teams were scheduled to play a doubleheader starting at noon on Saturday but due to the impending rain, the situation was going to be re-evaluated at noon to see if they could play a game at 3. The Retrievers are in second place in America East and have won six of their last seven games and eight of 10. They have scored at least five runs in those eight victories and have scored 10 or more in four of them including a 10-1 win over Navy on Tuesday in which they pounded out 15 hits. The Midshipmen of former UMaine coach Paul Kostacopoulos are 36-15. UMaine is looking to snap its seven-game America East losing skid in which the Black Bears have been outscored 51-27. UMaine beat Division III Colby College of Waterville 10-2 on Wednesday.

 

