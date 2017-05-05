Bangor running star signs with Nike

Riley Masters has a new running sponsor.

The professional running standout and Bangor native announced on his Instagram page on Wednesday that he is signing with Nike Running.

“Happy to announce I have signed with NIKE!,” Masters said in the post. “I am looking forward to representing them while I continue my running career!!”

Masters said he officially signed on Monday, but decided to wait to announce his decision until Wednesday.

A lot of factors played into the decision, mainly location.

“I understood to be sponsored by Brooks I had to live in Seattle,” said Masters, who recently moved to Boulder, Colorado. “I took a leap of faith and it worked out very well and I found some great coaches.”

Masters is now being coached by Mark Wetmore, the head track and field coach at the University of Colorado, which is located in Boulder.

“I feel very fortunate Nike decided to support me and sponsor me,” he said. “They’re the best in the industry and I’m looking forward to partnering with them and running in their clothes and gear the next few years.”

Masters is competing on Friday in the 5,000 meters at the Jordan Payton Invitational at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California.

Masters was one of seven Maine natives to compete in the U.S. Olympic track and field trials at the University of Oregon last summer.

Along with North Yarmouth native and 2016 Beach to Beacon 10K champion Ben True, Masters qualified for the 5,000-meter final, but neither runner made it to the Olympic team.

Masters joined the professional running ranks in 2013 and had been sponsored by Brooks Running since turning pro.

Last week, Masters participated in USA Track and Field’s 1-mile road championships in Iowa.

He placed second in 4 minutes, 0.3 seconds in a talented field that saw Clayton Murphy break the tape in 4 minutes flat.

Masters had an exceptional running career at Bangor High School, the University of Maine and the University of Oklahoma before turning pro.

Beach to Beacon mile taking applications

High school runners from around the state looking to showcase their talents at Maine’s premier road race will have a chance to apply for the Beach to Beacon High School Mile.

Applications are being accepted for the second annual B2B mile, which will be held on Friday, Aug. 4, race officials announced on Thursday.

The 2017 Beach to Beacon 10K is scheduled for Aug. 5.

The inaugural event was won by two local runners who will take their talents to Division I institutions in the fall: Tia Tardy of Mount Desert Island (Bucknell) and John Hassett of George Stevens Academy (UMaine).

The Beach to Beacon’s high school mile consists of a two-loop course starting near the Portland Head Light and ending at the main event’s finish line in Fort Williams Park.

The 2016 event featured special singlets for the runners and more than 400 spectators.

The top 20 boys and girls will be invited from the pool of applicants based on their qualifying times.

“We couldn’t have asked for a more exciting first event in 2016 and we’re looking forward to expanding on that success this year,” race founder and Olympic gold medalist John Benoit Samuelson said in a release. “Our aim with the B2B High School Mile is to celebrate the achievements of dedicated and passionate high school track and cross country athletes from throughout Maine. We hope to attract the best and then bring out their best.”

The event is open to high school runners entering their senior, junior or sophomore years who during 2016-2017 ran under 5 minutes in the mile or sub-17:30 over 5 kilometers for boys and 6:15 or faster (mile) or 20:30 or quicker (5K) for the girls.

Times from cross country and track are acceptable and the deadline to apply is June 30.

The top three runners will receive medals, and runners will compete in four heats of 10, two for the boys and two for the girls.

Last summer, athletes got a chance to mingle with top runners such as True and Jordan Hasay, who finished third at the Boston Marathon last month.

To apply, log onto www.beach2beacon.org/mile.