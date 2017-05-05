Jackman Drama Club experiences New York City

JACKMAN — During April vacation, drama students from Forest Hills went to New York City for an experience of a lifetime. Thanks to the Jackman community the students earned enough funds to pay for the trip in full. The students, led by advisor Kimberly Danforth, enjoyed staying in Times Square, being close to all the shows and having the sights and sounds of the city the moment they stepped out of the hotel’s revolving doors. They got dressed to the 9’s to watch Chicago, Wicked, and the Lion King. Front Row Mezzanine was quite high and scared the students at the Apollo Theater; however Hannah Harmon stole the halftime show by dancing on stage at Amateur night. Everyone was on television for a brief moment at the Today Show and got to see Sheryl Crow perform live.
The group went to see the 9/11 Memorial, ate traditional New York pizza at the Stage Door, and walked to New York University for an information session. They enjoyed the Hard Rock Café and the ambiance it provided, Ellen’s Stardust Diner had decent shakes and the wait staff performed well; however the students preferred a small Italian piano bar where Ian received grief for his Caesar salad sans meat, and the piano player played as he was playing just for us. These students all had many firsts on this trip: first metro ride, first Broadway show, first time through a revolving door. The students were all exhausted by the end of each day but the memories they made were worth the exhaustion. Mrs. Danforth states, “I hope the firsts will turn into firsts of many.”