Portland offers $10,000 bonuses to recruit new officers, dispatchers

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is offering $10,000 signing bonuses in an effort to help recruit new officers and dispatchers.

The department is looking to hire 10 new officers to start this August.

The new recruits would receive a $2,500 bonus upon their swearing-in, $2,500 upon completion of the academy and the 14-week field training program, and $5,000 upon completion of a two-year probationary period.

The department is also currently looking to hire four dispatchers. They will receive $2,500 upon their first day of employment, $2,500 after completing the six-month field training program, and $5,000 after two years of employment.

The dispatchers and officers will have to sign a contract with Portland police that requires them to pay back the bonuses if they leave before completing five years of service with the city.

“I am concerned about the stress that these vacancies put on our current employees and our overall mission, which is why we’ve decided to implement the signing bonuses,” said Chief Michael Sauschuck. “We’ve also found that over the years our internal employees are our best recruiters, so we’ll be doubling our current referral bonus to $2,000.”

In 2016, new officers averaged an annual salary of $54,000 plus benefits, according to the department.