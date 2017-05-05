Police: Portland taxi driver, 60, stabbed for ‘no apparent reason’

PORTLAND, Maine — Police have arrested a Portland man after an early-morning knife attack on a taxi cab driver.

Justin Kristiansen, 30, was arrested early Friday near 55 Riverside St. by Westbrook police officers and faces an elevated aggravated assault charge, according to Portland police Lt. Robert Martin.

In the earlier hours of the day, around 1:40 a.m., police say Kristiansen had taken a cab from downtown Portland to a strip club on Riverside Street. That’s when he allegedly attacked the 60-year-old driver in the cab with a knife. The victim suffered knife wounds to his neck and hand.

Police said they don’t yet know what the motivation for the attack was, but added that it seems to have happened for “no apparent reason.”

“Bystanders provided first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived,” Martin said. “He was transported to the Maine Medical Center, where he is in stable condition and being treated for very serious injuries.”

Witnesses helped police track down the suspect quickly, and Westbrook and state police provided help in the search.

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact the Portland Police Department at 874-8575.

