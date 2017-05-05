Police: Missing Portland man may be trying to walk to Canada

PORTLAND, Maine — Police warn that a Portland man with behavioral health issues who has been missing for weeks may be attempting to walk to Canada.

Local police are seeking assistance in finding Benvindo Nzau, 39, who they say was last seen by his roommate at their Washington Avenue home on April 20.

Nzau has been suffering from progressively deteriorating mental health over recent months, according to Portland police Lt. Robert Martin, and he attempted to walk to the border last month.

On April 7, emergency responders in Androscoggin County aided Nzau, who told them he was he was trying to walk to Canada, according to the police. In his deteriorating mental state Nzau has been incoherent and may not be able to communicate with others, police said.

“He’s a man that is in need of mental health assistance and is likely in a very vulnerable position right now,” Martin said.

Nzau has not been accessing his bank account and does not have the means to support or care for himself in his current state, police said. He may be carrying an Angolan passport and speaks Portuguese, French, Lingala and limited English, they said.

Nzau is 5-foot-06, 180 pounds, and has short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, green soccer T-shirt, blue jeans and a black winter hat, according to police.

Anyone with information on Nzau is asked to call the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.