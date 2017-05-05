Midcoast man reunited with class ring 30 years later

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — Lost and found, decades later. A midcoast man’s class ring he lost 30 years ago is now back on his finger.

In 1987, Rick Gaecklein was driving around Boothbay with his high school buddies.

“I just happen to throw a beer can up over the top of the car, and the beer can went and my ring followed it,” Gaecklein said.

Gaecklein said he thought the ring was gone forever, but last week a man walking by with his dogs spotted it in the brush.

“It was right on top like, they just raked over it,” Sean McDonough said. “You could see just enough of it to be a ring.”

McDonough said he posted a photo of it on a Facebook group, where just hours later it was spotted by Gaecklein.

“I was ecstatic,” Gaecklein said. “I mean, 30 years this ring is been sitting in the woods down here.”

To add even more to this story the ring was found just in time. Gaecklein said this summer is his 30-year class reunion.

“That just makes it that much more special,” Gaecklein said. “I will bring it. I’m definitely going to bring it and show it off.”