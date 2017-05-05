Family in shock after Waldoboro man dies in Ohio crash

A Maine man died in a crash hundreds of miles away from home Wednesday.

Truck driver Bruce Winchenbach of Waldoboro died on the Ohio turnpike in Williams County, after his truck went off the road and hit a parked semi.

Winchenbach’s family said they were still in shock that he wouldn’t be coming back home to Waldoboro.

They described him as a loving father to three grown sons and man who loved his truck and was always safe on the road.

Authorities in Ohio said he was traveling on the Ohio turnpike in Holiday City, when his truck veered off the road hitting a parked truck and then hit a guardrail before it overturned.

Investigators said they’re unsure what caused Winchenbach to leave the roadway, but his family said he had been driving a truck for 30 years.

They said he knew his way around the roads, and those who knew him said it’s a big loss.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but Winchenbach’s family said they have had an outpouring of support from the community.