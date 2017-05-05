Deluge targets eastern coastal Maine, 2 to 5 inches of rain expected

BANGOR, Maine — Roll up your pant legs if you live Down East, because a torrent of rain is headed your way.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Hancock and Washington counties through late Saturday. Heavy rain is closing in on the state, expected to arrive Friday afternoon and evening. It will be torrential at times, and some areas could be doused by between 2.5 and 5 inches of rain by Saturday evening.

“This could lead to to small stream and urban flooding with significant rises on area rivers,” according to the weather service forecast.

The entire state is under a hazardous weather outlook through most of next week, as the rain is expected to stick around. That prolonged precipitation could lead to flooding in some areas.

