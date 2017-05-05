Happy Acres Community Market is opening Friday, May 19 in Alton

ALTON — Happy Acres Community Market, on the site of the historic Happy Acres Hall, announces a new startup, beginning May 19, 2017. On Friday afternoons from 3-6 pm, stop by and say hello to local vendors offering farm products, grab n’ go suppers, a once-a-month yard sale, crafts, demonstrations and more. The priority is on locally-sourced items from the Alton community and surrounding area. Stop by and say hello on your way up to camp!

Vendors: All types of vendors are welcome. Vendors are responsible for all licenses and permits, are responsible for their set up at 2:30 pm, and break down of their areas outside of the Hall. Space rental is $5.00 a day (if you pay for the month in advance, the first week of the following month is free). You may purchase items for resale, providing there is no other locally produced item available, and is identified as to source. Local items have priority. Market is held rain or shine! Contact Bonnie at 659-4887.

When: Fridays 3pm-6pm

Where: Happy Acres Hall, 3704 Bennoch Road (Rte 16), Alton, ME 04468. The hall is approx. 4 miles from Rt. 95 Alton exit (west).

Upcoming events:

May 19 – meet your local representatives

May 26 – Cooperative Extension will be coming to do the One Tomato project. They will help people plant tomatoes, and everyone gets to go home with a plant. Learn to garden and reap the results!

June 2 – Community yard sale (July 7th, August 4th, September 1st)

June 9- children’s media exchange (no table fees for children under 18).