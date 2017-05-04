Orioles pound out 8-3 win over Red Sox

BOSTON — Manny Machado hit a three-run homer and Seth Smith had four of Baltimore’s season-high-tying 17 hits and two RBI as the Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 8-3 on Thursday night at Fenway Park.

Machado has a team-leading seven homers this season, including three in the Orioles’ heated four-game series with Boston. Baltimore (17-10) split the set with Boston (15-13).

Smith also stole home, and J.J. Hardy and Adam Jones each had an RBI.

Baltimore’s Tyler Wilson (2-1) gave up three runs and six hits with one strikeout in his six-inning spot start.

The Orioles had lost two straight and five of their previous eight games.

Dustin Pedroia slugged a solo homer to move into sole possession of eighth place on the Red Sox’s career hits list with 1,708. Xander Bogaerts also had an RBI for Boston.

Red Sox starter Kyle Kendrick (0-1) allowed six runs, eight hits and two walks with one strikeout in four innings. It was his first major league start since Oct. 2, 2015, with Colorado.

Boston finished its nine-game homestand at 4-5.

Andrew Benintendi teased a game-changing grand slam with two outs in the Red Sox’s seventh, but his deep fly ball to right field was tracked down by defensive replacement Joey Rickard.

Baltimore pounded out 12 hits and led 8-3 through five innings after RBI singles from Hardy and Jones in the inning.

Machado provided the highlight of the Orioles’ five-run fourth with a 466-foot homer that cleared the Green Monster in left. Smith preceded the blast with a two-run double.

Boston led 3-1 after Pedroia’s homer in the third. Smith’s steal of home on a double steal put Baltimore on the board in the top half of the inning.

Bogaerts’ first-inning RBI single produced two runs as Hanley Ramirez astutely scored from first on the play when Bogaerts got caught in a pickle between first and second.

NOTES: Boston RHP Steven Wright (left knee sprain) will undergo a cartilage restoration procedure Monday and is expected to miss the rest of the season. … LHP David Price (left elbow strain) threw three simulated innings with pitch velocity between 93 mph and 95 mph. Red Sox president of baseball ops Dave Dombrowski called the session “outstanding.” … Baltimore optioned LHP Richard Bleier and RHP Alec Asher to Triple-A Norfolk and recalled RHP Tyler Wilson and RHP Gabriel Ynoa. “Neither one deserved to have to go down,” manager Buck Showalter said. … Red Sox INF Marco Hernandez (left shoulder subluxation) was placed on the 10-day disabled list and RHP Kyle Kendrick was selected from Triple-A Pawtucket. RHP Tyler Thornburg (right shoulder impingement) was transferred to the 60-day DL. … Orioles LHP Wade Miley (1-1, 2.32 ERA) starts against the Chicago White Sox and Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (1-1, 2.70 ERA) faces the Minnesota Twins on Friday