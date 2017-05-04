MSGA to celebrate 100 years with gala, book release

CUMBERLAND, Maine — The Maine State Golf Association is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and will commemorate the occasion with a centennial gala.

The event will be held Wednesday, May 17, at the historic U.S. Custom House in downtown Portland. The MSGA will also be unveiling its new book, “The Game Has Come to Stay: The Evolution of the Maine State Golf Association,” which showcases the first century of the MSGA, its players and its courses.

“In this age of throw-away – ideas, technology, products and services, whatever – to celebrate something like a centennial is truly special,” said Nancy Storey, Executive Director of the MSGA, in a press release.

“To say that you only do it once is obvious, but to be a part of such a special moment in the history of a great organization is humbling. We’re going to promote what we’ve done for the past 100 years and begin to look forward to what’s coming in the future,” she added.

The gala, which goes from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., will feature a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, and live music from Dan Merrill. The silent auction will feature rounds of golf at numerous local courses, tickets to the 2017 U.S Senior Open at Salem (Massachusetts) Country Club, Boston sports memorabilia, gift certificates to local restaurants, and more.

All proceeds from the silent auction will benefit the MSGA Scholarship Fund, which since its inception in 1950 has given more than $1.5 million to deserving Maine students.

The book, “The Game Has Come to Stay: The Evolution of the Maine State Golf Association,” chronicles not only the history of the MSGA, but traces the history of the game back to 1894 when golf first came to the Pine Tree State. The book is lavishly illustrated with photographs and postcards from golf’s earliest days to the present, showcasing Maine’s top courses and players.

“It was a pleasure working with so many clubs, historical societies, and collectors to get the look of this book just right,” said Michael Moore, Secretary of the MSGA and researcher on the book. “The next phase of this project could very well be a statewide digital archive.”

“The book does a great job of showing how important golf really has been to everyone here in Maine, and to get to promote it with a centennial gala is exciting,” Storey said. “The fact that we get to host our gala at the historic Custom House is so fitting. It’s such a part of Maine’s history, as is Maine golf, at least for the last century. And the fact that we’re raising money for the Scholarship Fund through the silent auction at this event makes it win-win for everyone.”

For more information on the centennial gala, and how to purchase a copy of the book for $40, visit www.mesga.org or email Mike Doran at mike@mesga.org.