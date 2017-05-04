Lisbon Falls family donates $16,000 to local park in memory of son

LISBON FALLS, Maine — A Lisbon Falls family is donating thousands of dollars to a local park in memory of their son.

Carrie and Luke Tuplin are giving back in honor of their son, Mitchell Breton Tuplin.

Mitchell died in an ATV crash on July 17, 2014. The Tuplins said their son loved to play sports, but even more he wanted to set an example for other kids.

The Tuplins heard of the efforts to replace the playground at the MTM Community Center and thought it would be a perfect fit. Tuesday night, they donated $16,000 toward their efforts.

The parks and recreation department said this is the only park in town for kids to come and play.

Mark Stevens is the parks and recreation director for Lisbon Falls. He says six months ago, a group of parents formed a playground committee.

“We put plans together, met with some playground manufacturers and felt it was going to be a two-year plan, a three-year plan, but when the Tuplins came, approached me about a donation, it turned into a three-month plan,” Stevens said.

The town has a $50,000 goal. They still have $10,000 more to go.