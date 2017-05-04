Fire rips through Lewiston apartment building

LEWISTON, Maine — Three families are without a home after a fire ripped through an apartment house in Lewiston late Wednesday night.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

Lewiston Fire Investigator Paul Ouellette said the fire started in a second-floor bedroom and quickly spread into the attic.

The Lewiston Fire Department stayed at the scene for several hours, putting out hotspots. It took them two hours to contain the fire.

They said they got a call around 11 p.m. that flames were ripping through the 2½-story apartment building on 48 Spring St.

An 8-month-old was inside during the time of the fire. The baby and five adults managed to get out safely.

“At this time of night it wouldn’t be all that surprising to have injuries, but luckily the smoke alarms in the house helped save lives tonight and the grandmother was quick to act and grab the child from the crib inside,” Ouellette said.

A hazardous materials team also was brought in.

The American Red Cross is helping the families that were affected by the fire.