Mika Brzezinski, Joe Scarborough are engaged

Finally, the whispering can stop: “Morning Joe” co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough are engaged, an MSNBC spokeswoman says.

The couple have long been the subject of rumors that they were an item, and they have done little to stamp them out — Scarborough recently boasted to the Hollywood Reporter of their “crackling off-air chemistry.”

The New York Post has the details of what sounds like a cinematic proposal setting — the couple were celebrating Brzezinski’s 50th birthday in Antibes at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc’s Bar Bellini, a fave of F. Scott Fitzgerald.

On the “breathtaking moonlit outdoor terrace overlooking the Mediterranean Sea,” Scarborough dropped to a knee and offered a ring, per the tab.

Brzezinski divorced journalist Jim Hoffer after 23 years of marriage last year, while Scarborough and his second wife, Susan Waren, split in 2013.

While the couple is just now acknowledging their relationship publicly, it seems it’s been a topic of private convos for a while. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Brzezinski says that when she and Scarborough met with President Trump the week after inauguration, the new POTUS offered to host their wedding at Mar-a-Lago or the White House.

Jared Kushner, who was in on the confab, volunteered to officiate, she said, to which Trump retorted, “Why would you marry them? They could have the President of the United States marry them.”

(Brzezinski’s thoughts on the offer? “No, no, no, no, no.”)