UMaine baseball team cruises past Colby College

The University of Maine baseball team jumped on Division III Colby College of Waterville early and often on Wednesday night.

The Black Bears scored 10 runs over the first three innings and never looked back en route to a 10-2 victory over the Mules of the New England Small College Athletic Conference at Mahaney Diamond.

Division I UMaine improves to 16-23 on the year while Division III Colby is 10-23-1.

Jonathan Bennett drove in UMaine’s first run with a single as the Black Bears scored twice in the first inning, five times in the second and three more in the third.

Tyler Schwanz spearheaded the Bears’ five-run second with a run-scoring double while Jeremy Pena plated another with a single.

Pena later scored on a passed ball and Christopher Bec grounded an infield single to shortstop to plate another run.

Bennett drove in two more runs in the third with a single for the Bears while Brandon Vicens’ single knocked in UMaine’s other third-inning run.

That would be all the runs the Black Bears would need, as four UMaine pitchers combined to allow only nine hits.

Junior right-hander Chris Murphy went the first three innings, allowing just one run on three hits while striking out three and walking two, to pick up the victory.

Lou Della Ferra was UMaine’s top hitter with three singles while Bennett’s two singles and Caleb Kerbs’ triple and single provided the Black Bears’ other repeat hitters.

Noah Paredes scored Colby’s first run in the second inning on a passed ball while Ryder Arsena plated a run with a double for the Mules in the fourth.

Ben Coleman collected four singles from the leadoff spot for Colby.

UMaine returns to the diamond for a three-game home weekend series against Maryland-Baltimore County.

Men’s Lacrosse

NEC 20, Husson 2

At Henniker, New Hampshire, the Husson University men’s lacrosse team’s season came to an end in the North Atlantic Conference semifinals at the hands of top-ranked New England College.

Matt Richard recorded five goals and four assists to power the Pilgrims while Sean Largay scored four goals and handed out three assists.

Daniel Medvetz also had four goals for New England College.

Brooks Gay and Jacob Boothby scored the goals for the Eagles of Bangor. Nick Zavorotny made 20 saves for Husson and William Platt had seven for the Pilgrims.