MSHOF announces high school award winners

Six high school seniors will each receive a $5,000 scholarship for being named the 2017 Class of Scholar Athletes by the Maine Sports Hall of Fame.

In addition, four high school teams will earn “A Better Maine Through Sport” Award.

They will all be honored at the annual Maine Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony which starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, at Merrill Auditorium in Portland.

The six seniors who were received the scholarship for their outstanding achievements in sports and in the classroom were Katie Butler of Bangor High School, Adelaide Cook of Falmouth, Shammah Gahomera of Westbrook, Katherine Leggat-Barr of Greely in Cumberland Center, Jake Martel of Noble in North Berwick and Bailey Plourde of Lincoln Academy in Newcastle.

The four “A Better Maine Through Sport” honorees are the five-time state Class A champion boys swim team from Cheverus High School in Portland, the 2017 state champion Lisbon High School Unified basketball team, the two-time state Class AA basketball titlist Portland High School boys team and Waterville High School’s two-time state Class B schoolboy hockey winners.

They will all be joined by the induction class comprised of Bob Bahre (auto racing), Angela Bancroft (Ironman triathlon), Leslie Bancroft (Nordic skiing), Brett Brown (basketball), Dan Burke (baseball), Dick Capp (football), Ian Crocker (swimming), Norm Gagne (hockey), Glen Hutchins, Jay Hutchins and Kyle Hutchins (soccer), Tom Reynolds (skiing), Sarah Marshall Ryan (basketball) and Anna Willard (track and field).

Tickets for the event can be purchased online at www.mshof.com by clicking on the induction tab or by calling 207-272-2178.