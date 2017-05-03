Kittery police arrest man on sex assault charge

KITTERY, Maine — Local police arrested Jason Mayo, 38, formerly of Kittery, on three felony charges alleging gross sexual assault, domestic violence criminal threatening and domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Mayo was also charged with alleged misdemeanor domestic violence assault. According to Lt. John Desjardins, Mayo’s alleged victim was one female adult.

Desjardins said police, acting on information provided by a resident, on April 13 began an investigation into multiple offenses allegedly committed by Mayo. The investigation culminated in his arrest April 27, when Mayo was taken into custody without incident, according to Desjardins.

“These charges stem from multiple incidents Jason Mayo committed, which spanned several months,” he said.

Mayo made his first appearance in York County Superior Court April 28 and his bail was set to $50,000 cash for each felony complaint. He entered “no answer” for a plea, as is typical with felony complaints.

Mayo’s bail hearing is scheduled for Friday, May 5 and afterwards he would not be scheduled back in court until Aug. 9.

