Maine veteran Travis Mills’ story featured in Netflix movie

PORTLAND, Maine — The story of a Maine man, who lost all four limbs in Afghanistan, is on Netflix.

Staff Sgt. Travis Mills was on patrol in Afghanistan when he put his bag down on an IED.

Mills is one of only five service members to lose all of their limbs and survive in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

In a movie on Netflix, he opens up about his injuries, and his day-to-day life.

Mills lives in Manchester, Maine. The movie is called, “Travis: A Soldier’s Story.”

