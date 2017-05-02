Sea Dogs shut out Yard Goats in first game at Hartford

HARTFORD, Connecticut — The Portland Sea Dogs made it consecutive shutouts on their six-game road trip, defeating the Hartford Yard Goats 7-0 Monday night in Portland’s first ever game at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

Portland evened its road trip to 2-2, and Sea Dogs pitchers have tossed 19 consecutive scoreless frames.

Trey Ball (1-1) set the tone for the Sea Dogs (11-8), earning his first Double-A win. Ball fired six innings on 4 hits, 2 walks and 6 strikeouts. The lefty’s biggest jam was a first and third, one-out situation in the second.

Rafael Devers knocked home Portland’s first run of the game, blasting a solo homer to center field in the fourth. Devers has two homers on the road trip — both on the first pitch. In the fifth, the ‘Dogs went to work against Ryan Castellani (L, 1-3), scoring five times. Nick Longhi blooped a two-run double on an 0-2 pitch. Three batters later, Joseph Monge cleared the bases with a double to right-center field.

Portland’s final run came in the seventh when Tzu-Wei Lin was hit by a pitch. Lin went 1-for-2, extending his team-leading hit streak to 13 games.

Heiker Meneses added two hits and reached base three times. Cole Sturgeon is now 4 for his last 9 and scored two runs tonight.

Portland’s bullpen combination of Jake Cosart (1.2 IP) and Josh Smith (1.1 IP) closed out Portland’s first win of the season against Hartford.

Portland seeks their third straight win on Tuesday night, sending RHP Jacob Dahlstrand (1-1, 5.52) to the mound. Hartford counters with lefty Jack Wynkoop (2-2, 3.42). First pitch from Dunkin Donuts Park begins at 7:05 p.m.

