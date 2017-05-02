Man pleads guilty to string of 2014 burglaries

DOVER, New Hampshire — A Somersworth man pleaded guilty to a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries stemming from the fall of 2014.

Daniel Sterritt, 48 of Somersworth, pleaded guilty to his involvement of 10 burglaries last week in Strafford County Superior Court. He was scheduled to stand trial on the charges in June in a consolidated trial that also was to include a burglary charge from Rockingham County.

According to court records, most of the 10 burglaries occurred between Oct. 15 and Oct. 23, 2014. Sterritt worked in conjunction with Sean Laughton, who already pleaded guilty for his role.

The crimes occurred during the daylight hours in Dover, Lee, Barrington, Durham, Rochester and Stratham. Investigators also believe Sterritt and Laughton were also involved in burglaries in the Maine communities of South Berwick, North Berwick and Lebanon.

Investigators first located Laughton, who drove the vehicle while Sterritt went into homes, according to court records. Laughton confessed and provided details of the homes burglarized to investigators during the home invasion spree, according to court documents.

Sterritt was to stand trial in 2016, but most of the indictments were dismissed because of an indictment error. Prosecutors re-indicted Sterritt on the charges in October of 2016. Sterritt sought to have the charges dismissed for a lack of a speedy trial, which was denied earlier this year.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 3.

