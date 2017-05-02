Hyde School sells Connecticut campus, plans $4 million upgrade in Bath

BATH, Maine — Hyde School will close its campus in Connecticut in June and plans to spend approximately $4 million to renovate its Bath campus to accommodate dozens of underclassmen from the Connecticut school.

“It’s an exciting juncture point for our organization,” Head of School Laura Gauld said Monday morning of the private school whose mission is to educate and build character in students.

Maine architect John Whipple of Portland firm Whipple-Callender Architects, as well as a Maine builder Gauld declined to name, have been hired for a “major renovation” of the existing campus center that serves as a dining hall, performing arts venue and meeting space.

Following the renovation, the building also will include art gallery space, a bookstore and mailrooms. The college also plans to upgrade some dormitories.

Hyde submitted an application for site plan approval earlier this year, but “paused” the plan until school leaders develop more specific plans, Bath City Planner Andrew Deci said Monday

The 150-acre campus in Connecticut was sold to Woodstock Academy for $14.25 million, Gauld said.

Seniors at the Woodstock campus will graduate on May 28, then that campus will close June 15.

The Bath campus, which will hold its graduation on May 27, will increase enrollment from 140 to 170-180 students, and 10 faculty members from the Woodstock campus will teach at the Bath campus.

“Originally, when we were in the strategic planning process we had a two-campus model, but when we were approached with this unsolicited offer last spring by the local community, that has a public/private school with a cramped facility, we at first said no thank you, but then we started talking about the idea of consolidation and how it might benefit what we do with students and families,” Gauld said. “It led us on a journey that then led us to accept their offer.”

“It’s an exciting time for Hyde,” Hyde President Malcolm Gauld said in a release. “Our plans are to improve upon our nationally recognized character education and family renewal programs by expanding our offering for students and faculty; giving them the tools and resources they need for success in today’s world. Hyde School has this amazing opportunity to realize its own unique potential and define its destiny.”

“It’s bittersweet to say goodbye to a campus you’ve invested 20 years in, but it’s also exciting bringing together some of our best teachers and being able to build programs in one place and focus on one infrastructure,” Laura Gauld said.