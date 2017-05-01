Stunning eagle earns Kisner/Brown Monday playoff in New Orleans

Kevin Kisner made a stunning eagle at the final hole Sunday to earn he and his partner Scott Brown a playoff against Cameron Smith and Jonas Blixt for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans title.

Due to fading light at the TPC Louisiana, where play had earlier been disrupted by storms, the playoff to decide the winners of the team event will be held on Monday morning.

Kisner’s pitch from 30 yards at the par-five 18th clattered against the pin and dropped in to give the American duo a final round 60 for a total tally of 27-under-par 261.

Australian Smith and Swede Blixt shot a final round 64 to also finish four strokes clear of Americans Kevin Tway and Kelly Kraft.

Levy wins China Open title

Alexander Levy became the first golfer to win the China Open twice after he defeated overnight leader Dylan Frittelli in a playoff at the Topwin Golf and Country Club on Sunday.

The 2014 winner, who was seven shots behind Frittelli at the start of the final day, birdied the 18th hole to card a 67 and force a playoff with the South African at 17-under-par for the tournament.

Earlier, Frittelli was in the driving seat after taking a four-shot lead to the back nine but a double bogey on the 12th hole saw him lose momentum.

Following his fourth European Tour title and his first of the season, Levy said he is aiming for a home Ryder Cup appearance at Le Golf National in 2018.

“That’s an amazing feeling to be back in the winner’s circle,” Levy said.

“It’s a goal and a dream for me to play the Ryder Cup in France. I will do a lot of work to play the Ryder Cup and I will do my best to be part of the team.”

Pablo Larrazabal, who started the day in second, endured a terrible start with back-to-back bogeys and signed off with a 72 to finish third.

Poulter retains PGA Tour card

Britain’s Ian Poulter has regained his PGA Tour card for the rest of the season, a week after losing it.

The European Ryder Cup hero thought he had lost his full playing status after failing to earn enough points in a designated number of tournaments this season after returning from a foot injury that curtailed his 2016 campaign.

But the Tour recalculated his points tally based on a different formula and concluded he had done enough to keep his card through the end of the season.

“It’s obviously a big bit of good news,” Poulter told reporters at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Saturday.

“For the Tour to unanimously decide that was the fair thing to do, puts me in a very different situation, being able to play the Players (Championship) and all the remaining events I would like to play.”

Englishman Poulter, 41, is best known for his stellar Ryder Cup performances, playing on the winning European team in four of five appearances in the event and racking up an impressive individual record of 12 wins, four losses and two halves.

American Brian Gay uncovered the discrepancy in points allocation for players coming back off medical exemptions and also benefited by retaining his own Tour card.