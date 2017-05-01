Midcoast deputy DA tapped to take post of former boss

Anita Alexander (right), clerk of courts in Sagadahoc County, swears in Jonathan Liberman (center) as deputy district attorney for Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc and Waldo counties while District Attorney Geoffrey Rushlau looks on in West Bath, July 18, 2016.
BDN File
By Nick McCrea, BDN Staff
Posted May 01, 2017, at 11:19 a.m.

BELFAST, Maine — A midcoast deputy district attorney will take the post of his former boss as the district’s top prosecutor.

Gov. Paul LePage announced Monday that Jonathan Liberman will serve as the district attorney for the prosecutorial district that includes Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Waldo Counties. He’ll replace Geoffrey Rushlau of Dresden, the longtime district attorney.

Liberman of Bath has served as deputy district attorney under Rushlau since July. Before that he was an assistant district attorney.

LePage nominated Rushlau to a District Court judgeship in March, and Rushlau has since been confirmed by the Maine Senate, according to the governor’s office. After Rushlau’s nomination, Republicans in the district gathered to select possible replacements.

The two names they sent for consideration were Liberman and Paul Cavanaugh, deputy district attorney in Kennebec County. Only Republican attorneys are eligible to replace Rushlau, a Republican.

Rushlau’s term expires in 2018, so if the Liberman wants to continue serving as district attorney, he will have to run for re-election next year.

