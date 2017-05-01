Former employee buys women’s boutique In downtown Wiscasset

In the Clover opened in Wiscasset on March 18 with little change to the store’s interior and product line; however, it opened with new owners. Former employee Kasey McNamara bought the store, with husband Jay, from former owners Kelley and Scott Belanger.

In the Clover is “a true woman’s boutique,” Kasey said. “We carry a little bit of everything.” The unique products available at In the Clover range from clothing to skin care to accessories to books.

Kasey has added a new all-natural makeup line to the store’s offerings and has plans to also add Sunday hours. The relaxed, spa-like atmosphere and the high-quality clothing, skin care, and accessories found in the store will remain the same.

Kelley Belanger “built a successful business,” Kasey said. “Why change something that’s successful? People love it just the way it is.”

In the Clover opened almost 10 years ago and developed a solid customer base by seeking out products that people wanted, Kasey said. Kasey worked at the store for about five years, but left in 2015 to pursue another job opportunity.

“But I missed the store, and I missed the customers,” Kasey said. Jay McNamara had worked for almost 17 years in the corporate world, and was also ready for a career change.

In February, during the store’s seasonal break, the McNamaras purchased the store from the Belangers. “I’m so excited to come to work in the morning,” Kasey said. “I’m so happy to be a part of this wonderful business community. I’m just happy to be here.”

“I’m really enjoying the change,” Jay said. “It’s really nice to feel like we’re a part of something, and that we’re a part of the community here.” The McNamaras said they hope to carry on what the Belangers started.

In the Clover started carrying many products as a result of interactions with customers. The store expanded to include skin care, fragrances, and makeup because customers requested it, Casey said. The store also carries books, such as memoirs, historical fiction, cookbooks, and books about spirituality.

In the Clover has its “tried and true” vendors that supply clothing, accessories, and best-selling skin-care products and fragrances, Kasey said. Caudalie skin-care products, from the top-selling skin-care company in France, can be found at In the Clover.

Kasey will also be attending trade shows to find new, unique products to offer to customers. The items at In the Clover are geared for the niche boutique market, and cannot easily be found in department stores, she said.

With a product line that ranges from clothing to jewelry to lingerie to skin care, “there’s something here for everyone,” Kasey said.

Many customers expressed surprise to see Kasey behind the counter once again, and thought maybe she was just filling in at the store. The support and encouragement she’s received when sharing the news that she is the store’s new owner has “been wonderful,” she said.

“It really reinforces that this was a good professional and personal decision,” Kasey said. “We’re really excited about it.”

In the Clover is located at 85 Main St. in Wiscasset and is currently open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. For more information, go to inthecloverbeauty.com.