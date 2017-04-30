Stony Brook uses bases-loaded walk to cap doubleheader sweep of the Black Bears

Toby Handley drew a walk-off bases-loaded walk with two outs in the eighth inning as Stony Brook completed a sweep of Saturday’s America East doubleheader against the University of Maine by topping the Black Bears 4-3 in Stony Brook, New York.

Stony Brook won the opener 6-3.

The Seawolves are now 19-21 overall, 7-7 in America East, while UMaine fell to 15-22, 3-8.

The teams will play a single game at noon Sunday, and it will be UMaine’s last conference road game as the Black Bears will play their final nine America East games at home.

The Black Bears have now lost their last six conference games.

The second game was a seven-inning affair, which went extra innings.

In the nightcap, the Black Bears squandered a first-and-third, nobody-out opportunity in the seventh before the Seawolves made them pay for it in the eighth.

Andruw Gazzola singled to right to start the eighth off UMaine reliever Jeff Gelinas and Nick Grande walked. Gelinas induced two pop-ups before hitting David Real with a pitch to load the bases and walking Handley on four pitches.

UMaine jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second game as Chris Bec’s first-inning double scored Jeremy Pena, who had tripled, and Brandon Vicens walloped his first career homer in the second.

Handley homered in the third but Jonathan Bennett’s single and Hernen Sardinas’ RBI double restored the two-run lead in the fourth before Stony Brook tied it in the sixth on Casey Baker’s double and Dylan Resk’s two-run homer to left off starter Nick Silva.

Pena, Bec and Sardinas each had two hits for the Black Bears, who outhit Stony Brook 8-5.

Silva allowed just three hits and three runs over five innings.

In the first game, the Seawolves used a four-run sixth-inning rally to break open a tight game.

Leading 2-1 entering the sixth, Bobby Honeyman smacked a leadoff double to trigger the rally and, one out later, losing pitcher Jonah Normandeau walked Resk and Gazzola and uncorked a run-producing wild pitch.

Cody Laweryson came on in relief and got the second out before walking two to force in a run and giving up a two-run double to Sean Buckhout.

Baker and Michael Wilson hit solo homers for Stony Brook.

Tyler Schwanz and Cody Pasic each hit solo homers for UMaine and Caleb Kerbs drove in the other run with a sacrifice fly.

Sardinas ripped a double and two singles for UMaine and Pasic and Schwanz each had two hits.

UMaine failed to capitalize on a bases-loaded, one-out situation in the fifth inning of the first game.

UMaine outhit Stony Brook 9-7 in the opener.

“We need to get timely hits. We haven’t been able to do that,” UMaine interim head coach Nick Derba said. “That’s been the story of the year. I feel like I’ve been watching the same game over and over.”

UMaine has scored three runs or less in eight of its 11 America East games.

Derba said Justin Courtney, the ace of the staff, wasn’t available for the series due to illness.

He added that he thought Normandeau and Silva both pitched well and gave the Black Bears a chance to win.