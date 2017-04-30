Chainsaw fuel leak sparks Waterville office, apartment fire

WATERVILLE, Maine — A fire heavily damaged an office building and attached apartment Saturday evening after fuel from a leaking chainsaw ignited.

The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, when the owner of the building located at 13 College Ave. was using a chainsaw to remove a section of roof to start construction on a second floor above the office space, according to Capt. John Gromek of the Waterville Fire Department.

The chainsaw developed a fuel leak during the work, and when the owner went to shut it off, the fuel ignited, Gromek said in a news release.

The fire quickly spread from the roof to the attached apartment building, causing heavy damage to its third floor.

The fire displaced one resident, who has been put up in a hotel by the building’s owner, Gromek said.

The office space is home to Addison Point Agency, a nonprofit that provides services to individuals who have intellectual and developmental disabilities, cerebral palsy, and autism spectrum disorders. Gromek said that the building is insured.

No injuries were reported.

Clinton, Fairfield, Oakland, Skowhegan and Winslow fire departments assisted Waterville firefighters at the scene. The Vassalboro Fire Department covered the Waterville station as crews battled the blaze.