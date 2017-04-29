Inmate dies at Maine State Prison

By CBS 13
Posted April 29, 2017, at 12:20 p.m.

WARREN, Maine — An inmate died in the Maine State Prison in Warren.

Deane Brown, 53, died Saturday morning, according to the Maine Department of Corrections.

Consistent with departmental policy and the Attorney General’s Office protocols, the Maine State Police and the medical examiner were notified. Both are reviewing the death.

Deane Brown was convicted in 1996 in the Knox County Superior Court for multiple robbery, burglary and theft offenses that resulted in lengthy consecutive sentences.

His earliest possible release date was in 2032.

 

