Hudson woman, 57, dies in crash

By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted April 29, 2017, at 3:09 p.m.

HUDSON, Maine — A Hudson woman died shortly before noon Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on Route 221, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at 11:48 a.m. and the 57-year-old woman, who was traveling alone, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said Saturday afternoon in a Facebook post.

Additional information, including the victim’s name, was not immediately available. The sheriff’s office warned motorists that they may experience traffic delays in the area of the crash while accident reconstruction work was underway.

