UMaine baseball, softball teams hit the road for conference series

College

Baseball

MAINE vs. STONY BROOK

Time, site: Saturday (2), noon; Sunday, noon; Joe Nathan Field, Stony Brook, New York

Records: UMaine 15-20 (3-6 America East); Stony Brook 17-21 (5-7)

Last meeting: UMaine 11-1 on 5/25/16

Key players: Maine — C Chris Bec (.372-1 home run-18 runs batted in, 11 stolen bases, 14 doubles), 3B Cody Pasic (.281-2-4), SS Jeremy Pena (.273-2-20), DH-C Jonathan Bennett (.273-1-18), RF Tyler Schwanz (.246-3-18); Stony Brook — CF Toby Handley (.345-3-25, 5 triples, 13 SBs), 2B Brandon Janofsky (.321-0-16), 1B Casey Baker (.311-3-30), 3B Bobby Honeyman (.286-0-14), RF Dylan Resk (.257-10-21)

Pitching matchups: UMaine — RH Justin Courtney (4-4, 3.90 earned run average), RH Nick Silva (1-2, 5.73), RH Jonah Normandeau (1-4, 4.21); Stony Brook — RH Brian Hermann (2-3, 3.55), RH Sam Turcotte (1-1, 5.97), RH Bret Clarke (2-3, 6.66)

Game notes: Coach Nick Derba is looking for some consistency from his Black Bears, who have lost their last four conference games. UMaine has scored three runs or less in six of its nine AE games and must start swinging the bats if they are to make any kind of noise in the postseason. Silva replaces John Arel in the starting rotation after Arel lasted only one inning in his last start, allowing four runs on two hits, four walks and a hit batsman.

Resk is among the league leaders in homers but he has struck out 32 times in 31 games. Handley, Baker and Janofsky have combined to steal 36 bases.

Softball

MAINE vs. BINGHAMTON

Time, site: Saturday (2), 1 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.; Bearcats Sports Complex, Binghamton, New York

Records: UMaine 16-18 (10-1 America East), Binghamton 18-21 (8-2)

Last meeting: UMaine 3-0 on 5/13/16

Key players: Maine — CF Rachel Carlson (.364-0 home runs-9 runs batted in, 12 stolen bases), C Rachel Harvey (.340-2-19), RF Meghan Royle (.293-3-14), 3B Alyssa Derrick (.284-12-29), LF Erika Leonard (.265-3-10); Binghamton — CF Jessica Rutherford (.395-5-38), 2B Stephanie Bielec (.344-0-5, 12 SBs), 3B Kate Richard (.313-8-39), RF Bridget Hunt (.308-0-16, 14 SBs), DH Gabby Bracchi (.271-0-10, 15 SBs)

Pitching matchups: UMaine — LH Erin Bogdanovich (5-7, 4.45 earned run average), RH Molly Flowers (6-7, 4.81), RH Annie Kennedy (5-3, 3.90); Binghamton — RH Rayn Gibson (7-5, 3.51), RH Shelby Donhauser (4-4, 4.30), RH Rozlyn Price (6-9, 4.46)

Game notes: The Black Bears could clinch the America East regular-season championship and earn the right to host the tourney with a sweep. If they take two of three, they would probably need just one win in next weekend’s home series with Albany to claim the title. UMaine beat the Bearcats in the AE tourney in Binghamton last season en route to the championship. The Bearcats finish conference play with four road games. UMaine, which survived four errors to beat UMass Lowell 5-4 on Thursday, has to play solid defense. UMaine has won seven in a row and 13 of 14. Harvey has a 13-game hitting streak (.19-for-45, .422). Binghamton had a five-game winning streak snapped by Hofstra on Tuesday as the Pride swept the Bearcats 7-6 and 9-0.