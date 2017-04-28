Former Husson coach hired at UNE

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Carly Gettler has returned to Maine.

The former head women’s soccer coach at Husson University in Bangor, who spent the last two years in Virginia, has been hired as the head coach at the University of New England.

Gettler replaces Heather Davis, who was promoted to UNE’s Associate Director of Athletics, effective June 1.

“I am honored and excited to have been selected as the next UNE women’s soccer coach,” Gettler said in a release. “I have admired Coach Davis’ team for years and am looking forward to building on the strong foundations she has established within the UNE program.”

At UNE, Gettler takes over a program that has a .638 winning percentage (104-56-13) over the past nine seasons.

Gettler comes to UNE after two years as assistant coach at Division III Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Virginia. There, she also served as an elite girls soccer coach and director of marketing for the Richmond Strikers.

She coached at Husson for three seasons (2012-2014), leading the Eagles to 26 victories and three North Atlantic Conference semifinal appearances. Previously, she was an assistant soccer coach at Mount Holyoke College from 2010-2012.

“Carly’s excellent experiences as an intercollegiate athlete, coach and administrator make her a very good successor to Heather Davis, who has moved up to become an athletics administrator here at UNE,” said Nor’easters athletic director Jack McDonald.

A 2006 graduate of the University of Richmond, Gettler earned a bachelor’s degree in leadership studies and studio art. She was a member of a Spiders’ 2002 squad that advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16. She attained a master of science degree in exercise science and sports studies at Smith College.

Husson players recognized

Libby Kain and Sadie Royer of Husson University have been recognized as 2016 Zag Field Hockey/National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III Scholars of Distinction.

A total of 211 student-athletes representing 103 different schools were recognized with the honor. Recipients must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.90 or higher through the fall semester.

Kain, a senior from Dexter, started 15 games for the Eagles last fall and scored three goals with four assists. She will graduate with a degree in psychology.

Royer, a sophomore from Greene, played in 13 games and tallied two goals. She is studying business administration.

Chasse top NAC rookie

WATERVILLE, Maine – Ryan Chasse of Thomas College has been named the North Atlantic Conference East Men’s Tennis Rookie of the Year.

The freshman from Fort Kent, who also was named to the all-conference first team in singles and doubles, boasts a 5-1 record in singles and doubles at the No. 1 flight in NAC East action. His only losses during regular-season conference play came against two-time NAC East Player of the Year Gustav Jigrup in singles and to the first-team all-conference pair of Jigrup and 2016 NAC East Rookie of the Year Alex Wright. In doubles.

Chasse has compiled an 8-7 overall record at No. 1 singles and a 10-5 record at No. 1 doubles with partner Zachary Disch.