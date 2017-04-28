Trump again derides Elizabeth Warren as ‘Pocahontas’ during NRA speech

ATLANTA — President Donald Trump revived one of his most derogatory insults on Friday, referring to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as “Pocahontas” during an address here to the National Rifle Association.

The nickname, which Trump used frequently during last year’s campaign, is a reference to Warren’s claim of being part Native American, which was questioned during her 2012 election campaign.

Trump brought up Warren while talking about the 2020 presidential election in which Warren could be a Democratic candidate — and potentially the party’s nominee, Trump suggested.

“It may be Pocahontas,” Trump said, adding: “She is not big for the NRA.”

Trump has accused Warren of fabricating her heritage, which he said was racist.

During his speech, Trump also took a softer jab at Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who was scheduled to speak after the president. Trump and Cruz had several pointed exchanges during the Republican presidential primaries, and Trump often referred to Cruz as “Lyin’ Ted.”

On Friday, Trump summed up the course of his relationship with Cruz this way: “Like, dislike, like.”