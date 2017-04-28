Pentagon probes Flynn’s payments from abroad

The Pentagon’s inspector general has launched an investigation into money that former national security adviser and retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn received from foreign groups and whether he failed to obtain proper approval to do so, lawmakers and defense officials said Thursday.

The Pentagon has in the past advised retiring officers that because they can be recalled to military service, they are subject to the Constitution’s rarely enforced emoluments clause, which prohibits top officials from receiving payments or favors from foreign governments.

On Thursday, Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, released an Oct. 8, 2014, letter in which a Defense Department lawyer warned Flynn upon his retirement from military service that he was forbidden from receiving payments from foreign sources without receiving permission from the U.S. government first.

Flynn received $45,000 to appear in 2015 with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a gala dinner for RT, a Kremlin-controlled media organization. He also worked as a foreign agent representing Turkish interests for a Netherlands-based company, Inovo BV, which paid his company $530,000 in the fall.

Flynn was fired as national security adviser in February after revelations that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of his communications with the Russian ambassador to the United States. The pugnacious retired officer, who at last year’s Republican National Convention led “lock her up” chants decrying Hillary Clinton, filed paperwork as a foreign agent for Turkish interests about three weeks later, on March 7.

Flynn’s attorney, Robert Kelner, has argued that the retired general met requirements for his trip to Russia by briefing the Defense Intelligence Agency, from which he retired in 2014, before and after that trip. The DIA confirmed that he did so in a letter it sent to to the House committee this month, but added that it had no record of Flynn seeking permission or approval to accept money for going.

Kelner released a statement on Twitter noting that the letter sent by the DIA to the House committee this month shows Flynn communicated with the agency about his trip to Moscow both before and afterward. It also mentions that Flynn submitted a thumb drive with information about a presentation he made in Russia through his speakers bureau.

“General Flynn provided two briefings to the Department — one before and one after the event,” Kelner said. “The Department was fully aware of the trip. We urge DIA and the Committee to release the full, unredacted letter, along with the documents that Flynn provided to DIA during the briefings and details concerning the in-person briefings provided by General Flynn to DIA.”

Flynn did not seek permission from the U.S. government to work as a paid foreign agent for Turkish interests, defense officials said last month, raising the possibility that the Pentagon could dock his retirement pay. Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, said then that the Defense Department was reviewing the issue. The Army had no record of Flynn seeking permission for that arrangement, military officials said.

The issue involving Turkey emerged after Flynn retroactively registered in March with the Justice Department as a foreign agent for work that his company, Flynn Intel Group, carried out on behalf of Inovo, which is owned by Turkish businessman Ekim Alptekin. Alptekin is not a part of the Turkish government but has links to it.

Flynn’s company received three payments between September and November from Inovo before Trump was elected president and the arrangement was discontinued, according to Flynn’s filings. Flynn is the majority owner and chief executive of the Flynn Intel Group.

Asked about the inspector general’s investigation Thursday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said that he thought it was “appropriate.”

“If they think that there’s wrongdoing, then the department’s inspector general should look into that,” he said.

But the White House deflected criticism that it failed to properly vet Flynn to be Trump’s top security adviser. Spicer said any improper actions by Flynn also flew under the radar of the Obama administration: The Defense Department issued Flynn a new security clearance in 2016, and Flynn took his trip to Russia in 2015.

“All of the clearance was made during the Obama administration, and apparently with knowledge of the trip that he took,” the press secretary said.

Flynn’s security clearance at the time, though, would have been granted by career civil servants, not political appointees in the Obama administration. And Spicer indicated that beyond checking that Flynn had a security clearance, the Trump administration did not do much vetting of him — something that new administrations typically do.

When asked by reporters if the president had any regrets about bringing Flynn on in the first place, Spicer said: “I think the president made the right decision at the right time, and it’s been pretty clear.”

Bruce Anderson, a spokesman for the Defense Department’s inspector general, said the investigation into Flynn began April 4. The watchdog’s office did not discuss the investigation publicly until after the House Oversight Committee released documents about it, and the inspector general typically does not disclose what it is reviewing while an investigation is underway.

“These documents raise grave questions about why Gen. Flynn concealed the payments he received from foreign sources after he was warned explicitly by the Pentagon,” Cummings said. “Our next step is to get the documents we are seeking from the White House so we can complete our investigation.”

The latest revelations from the Pentagon came as congressional Democrats put more pressure on Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, to make good on vows to investigate the Flynn matter.

Chaffetz announced Wednesday that he plans to take a medical leave of up to four weeks to repair screws implanted in his foot years ago after an accident. It is likely that House GOP leaders will appoint an interim chairman in his absence.

Two Republican members who emerged Thursday from the room with the documents about Flynn brushed off questions from reporters. But a group of Democrats on the committee addressed the media.

“The information that we received this morning was quite troubling. Actually, it left us with more questions, I would say, than answers,” Rep. Val Demings, D-Florida, said.