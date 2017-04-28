Searchers find missing 74-year-old in Bangor City Forest

Following a nearly four hour search, Bangor Police Friday afternoon found an elderly man suffering from an unknown medical issue in a field near the Bangor City Forest.

The 74-year-old man was found near the City Forest shortly before 3 p.m. and was transported to a local hospital, according to Bangor Police in a press release.

The Bangor resident was spotted lying in a field by a Maine Warden Service aircraft and found by rescuers conscious but verbally unresponsive, said Sgt. Alan Gillis, of the Maine Warden Service.

Bangor police Det. Sgt. Brent Beaulieu declined to say what the medical issue was and Gillis didn’t know what it was.

Emergency personnel were spotted at the scene providing CPR to the man before he was carried off in an all-terrain off-road vehicle. His black SUV, which contained handicap plates, was parked near the City Forest’s Kittredge Road parking lot.

Police had been searching for the man since 11 a.m. after receiving a report of a person injured or lost in the City Forest, according to the press release. Members of his family had reported him missing after he failed to show up for a Friday morning appointment, Beaulieu said.

Ashley Conti contributed to the report.