Searchers find missing 74-year-old in Bangor City Forest

A male is loaded into an ambulance at the Kittredge Road entrance of the Bangor City Forest in Bangor Friday. Bangor Fire Rescue R1, Bangor Engine 5, Maine Warden Service, Bangor Parks and Recreation, and the Bangor Police were also present.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN
A male is loaded into an ambulance at the Kittredge Road entrance of the Bangor City Forest in Bangor Friday. Bangor Fire Rescue R1, Bangor Engine 5, Maine Warden Service, Bangor Parks and Recreation, and the Bangor Police were also present.
By Danielle McLean, BDN staff
Posted April 28, 2017, at 6:05 p.m.

Following a nearly four hour search, Bangor Police Friday afternoon found an elderly man suffering from an unknown medical issue in a field near the Bangor City Forest.

The 74-year-old man was found near the City Forest shortly before 3 p.m. and was transported to a local hospital, according to Bangor Police in a press release.

The Bangor resident was spotted lying in a field by a Maine Warden Service aircraft and found by rescuers conscious but verbally unresponsive, said Sgt. Alan Gillis, of the Maine Warden Service.

Bangor police Det. Sgt. Brent Beaulieu declined to say what the medical issue was and Gillis didn’t know what it was.

Emergency personnel were spotted at the scene providing CPR to the man before he was carried off in an all-terrain off-road vehicle. His black SUV, which contained handicap plates, was parked near the City Forest’s Kittredge Road parking lot.

Police had been searching for the man since 11 a.m. after receiving a report of a person injured or lost in the City Forest, according to the press release. Members of his family had reported him missing after he failed to show up for a Friday morning appointment, Beaulieu said.

Ashley Conti contributed to the report.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Rockefeller’s will leaves art, millions of dollars, a Maine island
  2. From tasty water to the ‘lowest depths of misery,’ celebrities have mixed feelings on MaineFrom tasty water to the ‘lowest depths of misery,’ celebrities have mixed feelings on Maine
  3. Man dead in Old Town meth lab explosionMan dead in Old Town meth lab explosion
  4. Army veteran from Maine accused of brutally killing service dogArmy veteran from Maine accused of brutally killing service dog
  5. This ‘ice carousel’ covered in snowmobiles may be the most quintessentially Maine thing ever recordedThis ‘ice carousel’ covered in snowmobiles may be the most quintessentially Maine thing ever recorded

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs