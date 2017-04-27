Stearns standout to continue family basketball tradition at Husson

BANGOR, Maine — Emma Alley’s ties to Husson University are deep.

Her parents, Ray Alley and Kristi Wildman Tapley, were basketball standouts at the Bangor school many years ago. Emma is following in their footsteps.

Husson University announced it has received commitments from Alley of Stearns High School in Millinocket and Abby Simpson of Foxcroft Academy.

Alley is a 5-foot-6 guard who was a Penobscot Valley Conference first-team all-star and was a finalist for the Miss Maine Basketball award. She also was named to the BDN Class C North All-Tournament Team last winter.

“Emma plays intense defense on the ball, which is the style we like from our backcourt players,” Walker said in a news release. “She has a good handle on the ball and can shoot. With the loss of three quick senior guards, Emma’s skill set will be valuable.”

Simpson is a 6-foot forward who was a three-year starter for the Ponies. She tallied 589 rebounds during her career and led the Big East Conference in rebounding each of the past three years.

Simpson, who posted career totals of 538 points, 116 assists and 67 steals, was a BDN all-tourney selection last season.

“Abby is a 6-foot post player who will complement our post play well,” Walker said. “She is quick to react on the boards, she plays physical, hustles and can defend in the paint.”

Tapley, who played for Walker, and Ray Alley are members of Husson’s Sports Hall of Fame.

Husson graduates three seniors off a 23-5 squad that captured its second straight North Atlantic Conference title en route to the program’s first-ever NCAA postseason victory, a 74-72 first-round win over DeSales.

Thomas to aid Kane family

WATERVILLE — The Thomas College baseball team will be supporting the Kane family Saturday, dedicating both games to Rebecca Kane, who recently passed away after a battle with cancer.

The student-athletes of the Thomas baseball team held a strong connection with Rebecca and wanted to commemorate the positive impact she had on the Thomas community by dedicating their doubleheader against Colby-Sawyer in her name.

The baseball team will be wearing and giving out “We Play for Kane” bracelets. They will be accepting donations for the bracelets with all proceeds going to the Kane Family.

“Rebecca was the face of Thomas College. She was the first person to greet you every morning and she meant everything to the students,” Terriers baseball coach Greg King said. “Her compassion for others was extraordinary as she always went out of her way to make someone’s day better, despite her struggles.”

“Playing for Rebecca Kane means a lot to me,” senior captain Jordan Gibson said. “When I came to this school four years ago, she was the first person to welcome me to the school. She couldn’t believe a guy from Georgia decided to attend school all the way up in Maine. She always brought joy to the Thomas College community.”