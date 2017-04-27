On Deck, a sports calendar for April 27, 2017

ADVENTURE RACING

BRADLEY — Spring Runs 5K Cross Country Race, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20. The Maine Forest and Logging Museum (aka Leonard’s Mills), located off Rt. 178, 1 1/4 miles down the Government Road. Contact www.maineforestandloggingmuseum.org.

BASKETBALL

GREENVILLE — RESULTS Basketball of Maine clinics, June 26-28, at Greenville High School, 9 a.m. to noon, boys and girls entering grades 2-8, $75 per player; offering accessible, affordable basketball instruction, co-directors Matt MacKenzie and Mark Baxter; emphasis on building fundamental skills, free T-shirt, limited to 40 campers per session; Preregister by email at resultsbasketballclinics@yahoo.com or find forms online at www.resultsbasketball.net

WINTERPORT — RESULTS Basketball of Maine clinics, June 26-30, at Wagner Middle School, 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m., boys and girls entering pre-K to 2, $60 per player, 4 p.m.-6 p.m., boys and girls entering grades 3-56, $80 per player; offering accessible, affordable basketball instruction, co-directors Matt MacKenzie and Mark Baxter; emphasis on building fundamental skills, free T-shirt, limited to 40 campers per session; Preregister by email at resultsbasketballclinics@yahoo.com or find forms online at www.resultsbasketball.net

GLENBURN — RESULTS Basketball of Maine clinics, July 10-14 at Glenburn Elementary School, 9 a.m. to noon for boys and girls entering grades 2-8, $130 per player; offering accessible, affordable basketball instruction, co-directors Matt MacKenzie and Mark Baxter; emphasis on building fundamental skills, free T-shirt, limited to 40 campers per session; Preregister at resultsbasketballclinics@yahoo.com or find forms online at www.resultsbasketball.net

CANOE RACING

FARMINGTON — University of Maine at Farmington’s Mainely Outdoors® program’s seventh annual Canoe/Kayak Race and Fun Paddle, 1 p.m. Sunday, April 30, on the Sandy River. Pre-race meeting 12:30 p.m. Approximately 10 miles beginning in Strong and ending in Fairbanks, put-in at Strong American Legion, intersection of Routes 4 and 145, and takeout at Little League ball field on Route 4. Shuttle service available. Participants 13 and older are welcome to compete in the timed race or to paddle for fun. Paddlers must provide their own canoe or kayak, paddles, personal floatation devices and other related equipment. Some equipment can be rented through Mainely Outdoors by contacting them at mainelyoutdoors@maine.edu. Registration fees are $10, $5 for students. Registration forms can be completed by visiting the UMF Fitness and Recreation Center or on site the day of the race 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Racing categories for participants include high school students, college students, men and women, ages 18-49; century, ages over 50; and family. Children ages 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult. For race rules, registration form or information, visit http://mainelyoutdoors/farmington, or call at 778-7494.

FOOTBALL

ORONO — The University of Maine football team is offering four camps, presented by Dunkin’ Donuts, during the summer of 2017. Black Bears will host two overnight camps at Alfond Stadium. Overnight high school camp for grades 9-12, helmets and shoulder pads, June 23-25; Overnight youth camp, grades 4-8, no helmets or shoulder pads, June 26-28; two, one-day camps: Big Man Academy, grades 9-12, on July 28, and Skills Camp, grades 9-12, on July 29, at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland. Registration open. Camps fill quickly. Contact assistant coach Mike Ryan at michael.f.ryan@maine.edu or 581-1091

BANGOR — Husson University’s second annual Gabby Price Youth Football Camp, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., July 18-20. The camp will provide each participant with instruction in throwing, catching, kicking, blocking and non-contact form tackling. The Youth Football Camp is a non-contact camp designed for participants entering grades 3-8. The fee is $115. Instruction from the two-time Eastern Collegiate Football Conference Champion Husson University football coaching staff, lunch in the dining commons each day, a camp T-shirt and daily pool access. Contact assistant head football coach Nat Clark at 941-7029 or clarkna@husson.ed

GOLF

BETHEL — 28th annual Bethel Area Chamber Golf Classic, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, June 19, Bethel Inn Resort, 29 Broad St. Four-person scramble, awards for first and second gross, low net and mixed teams. Prizes for hole-in-one, closest to the pin, longest drive and putting. Preregistration required. Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce 824-2282. www.bethelmaine.com

FORT FAIRFIELD — The 20th annual Fort Fairfield Athletic Boosters Club Memorial Day Golf Scramble will be held Saturday, May 27, ​at Aroostook Valley Country Club, 399 Russell Road. Four-person scramble with noon (U.S. time) shotgun start. Registration 11-11:45 a.m. Field limited to 40 teams. Entry fee is $65 per person and includes a steak or chicken barbecue. There will be a men’s, women’s and mixed divisions (two men, two women). More than $5,000 in prizes to top 10 net teams and top four gross teams. Golfers will have a chance to win a 2017 Honda Civic for a hole-in-one, and a $10,000 cash hole-in-one. Contact Larry Gardner at 551-5001 or email lgardner@msad20.org for information.

BANGOR — Professional Golf Association professionals in the Greater Bangor area are offering PGA Junior League Golf, a fun and social opportunity that gives boys and girls, ages 13 and under, of all abilities the opportunity to learn, play and enjoy golf. Facilities hosting PGA Junior League Golf including Bangor Municipal Golf Course and J.W. Parks Golf Course in Pittsfield. Parents can visit PGAJLG.com/TeamGolf, click “Find a Team” or “Sign Up,” search by the facility names or by ZIP code and register for the team of their choice. PGA Junior League Golf takes a team approach to the game. Like other recreational youth sports, kids wear numbered jerseys and play on teams with friends utilizing a scramble.

BAR HARBOR — Stanley Scooters and Darling’s are each sponsoring a hole-in-one contest at the 24th annual David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament with a noon shotgun start on June 6, at Kebo Valley Golf Club in Bar Harbor. Rain date is June 14. This year the hole-in-one prizes will be a 2017 Buick Encore from Darling’s and a new Vespa Scooter from Stanley Scooters. This is a scramble format tournament (18 holes), and is open to men and women. Registration is $90 per person and includes golf cart, gifts, evening barbecue and prizes. Tournament prizes total $2,200. There will be prizes for first and second gross, first and second net, ladies first net, and mixed first net. To register your team go to BHBT.com or call Cathy Planchart at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust 667-0660 ext. 14655. The proceeds from this year’s charity tournament will go to the Acadia Family Center in Southwest Harbor, which provides prevention, education, and outpatient treatment services for people affected by substance abuse, chemical dependency, and related mental health disorders on Mount Desert Island and surrounding communities.

OAKLAND — 15th annual Golf Fore a Cause tournament will be held Monday, June 12, at Waterville Country Club, 39 Country Club Road, to benefit all Spectrum Generations programs and services. Check-in 9 a.m., tee time 10 a.m. Group still is accepting sponsorships, auction items, and teams and individuals to play. cost is $100 per individual, $400 per team for shotgun scramble; discount available for Waterville Country Club members. Includes 18 holes with cart, gift bags, awards barbecue; contests for long drive, accurate drive, putting and the chance to win a car sponsored by Central Maine Motors Auto Group for a hole-in-one. Sign up for the tournament at spectrumgenerations.org/golf or by contacting Amanda Loubier at aloubier@spectrumgenerations.org or 620-1677.

OLD TOWN — The fourth annual Ernest H. Philbrick Memorial Golf Tournament will be a four-player team scramble or best ball tournament 8 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Hidden Meadows Golf Course, 240 West Old Town Road. Per-team cost is $220, reduced to $200 if paid by May 13, with checks payable to Highview Christian. The entry fee includes lunch, 18 holes with a cart and a bucket of range balls. Lunch will be served starting at 12:15 p.m. Those not participating in the tournament may purchase lunch for $7. There will be door prizes, a long drive contest, and closest to the pin contest. There will be a hole in one contest with a prize of an $8,000 Caribbean Cruise. For information or to sponsor a hole, call Mike Rowe at 355-5457. Registration form can be found at www.hiddenmeadowsgolf.com or by calling Rowe. All proceeds benefit the Ernest H. Philbrick Scholarship Fund.

ICE HOCKEY

BREWER — Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer is running numerous programs, leagues, camps and clinics for both youth and adults throughout the spring and summer months. For a complete list and information on these programs please visit penobscoticearena.org or E-mail: penobscoticearena@gmail.com .

MOTORSPORTS

HERMON — Monster Jam scheduled 7 p.m. Friday, June 2; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3, pit party 10:30 a.m.-noon; and 1 p.m. Sunday, June 4, pit party 10:30 a.m.-noon, at Speedway 95, 1070 Odlin Road. Tickets $20, $10 for kids, at Speedway 95, MonsterJam.com, or by calling 800-745-3000. Competitors will include: Grave Digger, Northern Nightmare, MM Dalmatian, Dragon, Razin Kane, Jester, Stringer and Master of Disaster.

ROAD RACING

BANGOR — Zonta Club of Bangor 5K Run/Walk, 8-11 a.m. Sunday, April 30, Bangor Waterfront, with theme “Keeping Women Strong” to say no to violence against women and to highlight programs and agencies that provide services and support to women in violent situations. Donations and sponsorships accepted. Registration is $25 and can be done at active.com or at the event. Teams will be given a special rate of $15 per person for groups of 10 or more. Everyone is invited. Kids Fun Run at 10 a.m. after 5K, fee is one non-perishable food item per child. Zumba prerace warmup. Fire trucks to touch. Prizes. Register at zontaclubofbangor.org .

MILBRIDGE — The annual Elaine Hill “Love a Nurse” 5k Walk/Run will be held 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, Milbridge Town Marina, Bayview Street. Organized by the Women’s Health Resource Library, the “Love a Nurse” 5K coincides with Nurses Week and will raise funds for Elaine Hill Memorial Nursing Scholarship. Kids 1-Mile Fun Run at 9:30 a.m., 5K Walk/Run at 10 a.m. Awards and postrace refreshments. Online registration available until May 4. Race-day registration and check-in, 8:45 a.m. Fees are $15 for the 5K and $5 for Fun Run.

CASTINE — The Town of Castine will hold the Baron’s 5K Run 8-10 a.m. as part of its multi-day Bastille Day Celebration on July 15. Registration opens at 8 a.m., the race begins at 9 a.m. Race information at http://castine.me.us/welcome/special-events-in-castine/

BANGOR — Epic Sports’ Rabbit Run, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in Bangor City Forest, Kittredge Road. The 5-mile-plus trail run will feature roots and rocks and maybe a little mud. Prizes. Register online at www.epicsportsofmaine.com, in the store, or by mail. Proceeds benefit Bangor Humane Society and Clifton Climbers Alliance.

PROSPECT HARBOR — The Acadian Community Women’s Club’s Moms on the Run 5K race to raise money for its scholarship funds will be held 9 a.m. Sunday, May 14, starting from Peninsula Grammar School, 71 Main St. Race is open to runners and walkers. Preregister by May 5 on the club’s Facebook page. Free T-shirts for the first 25 moms to sign up. Race-day registration 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at the Peninsula Grammar School. There is a one-mile fun run at 8:30 a.m. The 5K starts at 9 a.m. and follows a route through Prospect Harbor. Call 963-2036 for information.

ROLLER DERBY

ROCKPORT — Fresh Meat Program 2017 Rock Coast Rollers to teach people how to participate in roller derby, 9:45-11:45 a.m. Sundays, and 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 27-Aug. 17, Midcoast Recreation Center, 535 West St., Route 90. Contact Rockcoastrollers.training@gmail.com for information. Cost of program is $120.

SOCCER

FARMINGTON — University of Maine at Farmington head women’s soccer coach Molly Wilkie has announced the dates for the 2017 Summer Camp as June 20-24. The co-ed camp will have an emphasis on player development and is intended for all skill levels. Staff will consist of UMF players and coaches and outstanding college, high school and youth soccer coaches. The half-day camp focuses on players having fun while learning basic skills in an atmosphere that builds self-confidence and teaches good sportsmanship. The curriculum will encourage the development of the youth soccer player (ages 5-7). A variety of games will be used to teach ball control and small-group interaction. The full-day camp focuses on player development. The curriculum is intended for youth players (ages 8-18) who want to go beyond basic skills training. Players will be exposed to advanced technical and tactical skills training as well as position play, getting the players ready for the competitive season. The easiest way to register for camp is to visit www.goUMFbeavers.com/camps. Call 778-7147 for information.

SOFTBALL

HERMON — Hermon High School JROTC is hosting its annual service learning project. A slow-pitch softball tournament, “Hitting for Hope,” will be held May 20 at 9 a.m. at the Hermon Elementary School fields. Each team must consist of 9-12 players and play in honor of a charity. All proceeds will go toward the winning team’s chosen charity. Registration is $50 before May 10 and $60 after that date. Registration can be completed online through a link on the Hermon High School Army JROTC facebook page. For information call 207-848-4000, ext. 1141.

BREWER — Brewer Parks & Recreation Department is accepting team rosters for its coed adult softball league beginning May 5. League maximum is eight teams. Games are played Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings on Doyle Field. For further details, call 989-5199.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

GARDINER — Special Olympics Maine will offer its first Central Maine Young Athletes Festival for children ages 2½-10 who have intellectual disabilities or autism, 9-11 a.m., Friday, May 19, at Gardiner Area High School, 40 West Hill Road. It will be conducted by Special Olympics Maine and high school students and educators from the area, and is free to participants. Young Athletes is an introduction to the sports offered by Special Olympics. Participants will learn about catching, balance, striking, kicking, jumping, throwing and more. Gardiner High School students will run the children through a variety of fun, sports skills stations. The children will have a chance to enjoy parachute time, bubbles, face painting, a snack, music and more. Each participating child will receive a T-shirt, Cinch Sack, and a medal at the end. Special Olympics started Young Athletes programs in Maine five years ago and hopes to expand this free program into all Maine communities. A similar event will be held 9-11 a.m. Friday, May 12, in Southern Maine at Frank Harrison Middle School in Yarmouth.

TRIATHLON

BRUNSWICK — The Polar Bear Triathlon/Duathlon will be held beginning at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, May 6, at Bowdoin College. It will include a 575-yard pool swim, 11.5-mile country road bike loop, and a three-mile neighborhood and trail run. Register at tri-maine.com

BETHEL — 26th annual Maine State Sprint Triathlon 8-11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, with a 750-meter swim at Songo Pond, 24K bike on scenic country roads, and a 5.8K cross-country run, starting at the Bethel Inn Lake House. Teams or individuals. Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce, 824-2282, www.mainestatetriathlon.com.