UMaine softball seeks to avenge only league loss to UMass Lowell

College softball

MAINE vs. UMASS LOWELL

Time, site: Thursday, 4 p.m., Kessock Field, Orono, Maine

Records: UMaine 15-18 (9-1 America East), UMass Lowell (18-18, 9-4)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 9-1, UMass Lowell 5-3 on 4/13

Key players: Maine — CF Rachel Carlson (.356-0 homers-9 runs batted in, 12 stolen bases), C Rachel Harvey (.340-2-18), 3B Alyssa Derrick (.296-12-29), RF Meghan Royle (.295-3-14), SS Felicia Lennon (.267-0-3), LF Erika Leonard (.265-3-19); UMass Lowell — SS Courtney Cashman (.418-4-28), RF Madison Alcorn (.356-1-17), 2B Alisha Welch (.328-1-10), 1B Vanessa Cooper (.316-2-11), CF Tori Alcorn (.319-4-19), LF Sydney Barker (.278-6-28)

Pitching matchups: UMaine — LH Erin Bogdanovich (5-8, 4.41 ERA), RH Molly Flowers (5-7, 5.11); UMass Lowell — RH Lauren Ramirez (7-8, 3.79), RH Kaysee Talcik (6-9, 3.90)

Game notes: The America East-leading Black Bears will be looking to avenge their only league loss and get primed for this weekend’s huge three-game road series at second-place Binghamton. The River Hawks are the most improved team in the conference as they are coming off an 11-39 campaign (3-14 AE). They have taken two-of-three from Albany, Binghamton and Stony Brook and split a doubleheader with UMaine. They have scored at least seven runs in five of those seven victories. UMaine has won 12 of its last 13 with the only setback coming at UMass Lowell. Harvey has a 12-game hitting streak (18-for-42, .429) and Derrick has hit safely in eight straight (14-for-27, .519). Derrick has homered in four of her last five games. Alcorn and Cashman have combined to score 57 runs. Alcorn has been hit by a pitch 12 times.