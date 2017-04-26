Woman convicted of killing foster child has been released from jail

WINDHAM, Maine — The woman convicted of killing her 5-year-old foster child in 2002 has been released.

Sally Schofield was released from the Maine Correctional Center in Windham on Tuesday after serving 14 years of her 17-year sentence.

Schofield was a Department of Human Health and Services case worker who was convicted of killing 5-year-old Logan Marr.

Marr was wrapped in 42 feet of duct tape and died tipped over in a high chair in Schofield’s basement.

The case resulted in an overhaul of the state’s child welfare system, putting an emphasis on keeping children with relatives rather than in foster care.

CBS 13 spoke to Marr’s mother, Christy Darling, last month.

She said Schofield’s release leaves little justice for her daughter.

“She took a child’s life and did what she wanted to do because she had to be in the right. When does Logan get that right? When does her voice get heard?” Darling said.

Darling is battling Stage 4 lung cancer and could not be reached for further comment Tuesday.