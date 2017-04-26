Maine man arrested on drug charges upon exiting train in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A Wilton man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after getting off the Amtrak Downeaster after police allegedly found him with 1,200 doses of fentanyl with a street value of $20,000.

James Young-Dumont, 32, was taken into custody after he allegedly attempted to run from police at about 4:30 p.m., according to a news release from Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Young-Dumont is accused of traveling to Haverhill, Massachusetts, to buy heroin and fentanyl in bulk, then returning with the drugs, which police say he intended to repackage and sell. According to McCausland, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency had information that Young-Dumont frequently traveled to Haverhill on the train for similar transactions.

Young-Dumont was charged with Class A felony aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs, namely fentanyl, on a warrant of arrest from Ellsworth for failure to appear and with violation of bail.

He also had a warrant of arrest from Massachusetts for violating probation on a previous drug charge, McCausland said.

Brunswick police and railroad police assisted agents from the MDEA Mid Coast District Task Force with the arrest.

Young-Dumont was taken to Cumberland County Jail in Portland and held without bail because of the previous bail violation.