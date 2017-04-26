Police search for man after armed break-in at Lisbon home

LISBON, Maine — Lisbon police are searching for a man accused of breaking into an apartment early Wednesday morning and threatening the residents with a gun.

David C. Farnum, 23, of Lisbon allegedly fled out the back door of an apartment at 374 Lisbon St. just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Lisbon police Chief Marc Hagan said Wednesday morning.

Androscoggin County Sheriff’s deputies, Sabattus police and a Freeport police officer with a police dog helped search for Farnum in the woods behind the apartment with no success, Hagan said.

Hagan said Farnum and the alleged victim know each other and police do not believe he poses a direct threat to the public.

Farnum was last seen wearing a black sweater and jeans, according to Hagan. He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 175 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

An arrest warrant was issued for Farnum, charging him with burglary and two counts of criminal threatening with a firearm.

Police have not yet recovered the firearm.

Anyone with information about Farnum’s whereabouts can call Lisbon police at 353-2500.