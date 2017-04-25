Snowmobile crash victim wins PASS North stock car race

It has been an eventful five months for Super Late Model race car driver Reid Lanpher of Manchester.

The day after Christmas, he suffered a broken back and a bruised kidney in a snowmobile crash. But on Sunday, he earned his first Pro All Stars Series North Super Late Model victory in the Speedway Homes 150 at Oxford Plains Speedway.

“I was pretty darned excited,” Lanpher, 18, said. “It was my dad’s (Scott) birthday on Saturday and my crew chief’s (Jason Ricker) birthday on Sunday.

“It was pretty cool to get that win for them,” Lanpher, who was also pleased to take the checkered flag for all his family members and friends who have supported him over the years, said.

He said the 40-car field was “pretty stout,” and that made the victory that much sweeter.

“If you look at the top 10, there were only a couple of guys who hadn’t won a PASS race,” Lanpher said.

The 2015 Oxford 250 runner-up took the lead with 65 laps to go after race leader Joey Polewarczyk Jr.’s car developed major engine trouble. Lanpher led the rest of the way.

Cole Butcher of Porters Lake, Nova Scotia, finished second and Turner’s Glen Luce, the 2015 Oxford 250 winner, wound up third.

It was the first time Lanpher raced his new Chevy Impala.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever had a new car,” Lanpher, a 2016 graduate of Maranacook Community High School in Readfield, said. “I didn’t even have time to test it (before the weekend).

“As soon as we unloaded the car, it was fast. We started the heat race fifth and we won the heat race (to earn the pole for the 150-lapper). And the crew did a heck of a job,” Lanpher, who is still counting his blessings after the snowmobile crash, said.

“It could have been a lot worse than it was,” said Lanpher, who went over a blind hill on an unfamiliar trail only to find a tree across the trail.

“I slid sideways at the last second, and the sled threw me into the log,” he explained.

He had a friend riding along with him on another snowmobile.

“It was a two-month recovery period,” said Lanpher, who didn’t have to undergo surgery.

He has run over a dozen PASS races during his career and will be back pursuing a points championship this season in the Pro Series at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway in Scarborough.

Lanpher won the title in 2015 after finishing second to Dave Farrington of Jay in 2014. He was second again last summer, behind Curtis Gerry of Waterboro.

The former Maranacook soccer and basketball player, who eventually gave up basketball to concentrate on racing, said in addition to racing at Beech Ridge he will run the PASS North races there and at Oxford Plains Speedway.

There are four more races at OPS, including the 44th annual Oxford 250 on Aug. 27 and three more at Beech Ridge. The Beech Ridge 300 begins at 3 p.m. Saturday.

“The 300 is a really big deal and and 250 is what we really base our year around,” Lanpher, who is managing his father’s Scott’s Recreation facility in Turner, said. There is also one in Manchester.

Scott’s Recreation sells cargo trailers, RVs, docks, boat lifts and powersport vehicles.