Six-run sixth leads UMaine baseball past UMPI

After being held to just two runs through five innings, the University of Maine erupted for six sixth-inning runs to subdue UMaine-Presque Isle 8-1 at Mahaney Diamond on Tuesday.

Junior Tyler McLaughlin blanked the Division I Black Bears (15-20) through 4 2/3 innings before Chris Bec’s two-out, two-run double in the fifth broke a scoreless deadlock. Jeremy Pena and Colin Ridley started the rally with back-to-back, two-out singles and Ridley stole second.

UMaine reached reliever Jesus Garcia for the six runs in the sixth on five hits, two errors and a hit batsman.

Jonathan Bennett hit a two-run single, Pena and Bec had RBI base hits and Caleb Kerbs chipped in with a triple while Brandon Vicens doubled.

Bec and Pena each had two hits apiece for UMaine. Chris Murphy, Trevor DeLaite, Ryan Worthington and Matt Pushard teamed up on a seven-hitter with 13 strikeouts and two walks. DeLaite earned the win.

McLaughlin allowed just four hits and two runs over five innings with two walks and a strikeout.

Saul Nunez had two singles for Division III UMPI (3-25) and Angel Morales had a run-scoring double.

UMaine interim head coach Nick Derba said he was pleased with Murphy’s stint as he went two scoreless innings and allowed two hits and didn’t walk anyone. Murphy had walked 12 in 6 2/3 innings entering the game.

“He threw the ball well. He has made some huge improvements,” said Derba, who felt DeLaite pitched well for most of his scoreless three-inning outing. He struck out five, walked one and allowed two hits.

Derba was concerned that his hitters didn’t make adjustments until later in the game which has been a problem all season long, he said.